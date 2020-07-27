e-paper
Education

MP 12th Result 2020: How to check Madhya Pradesh arts, science, commerce results at HT Portal

Once the MP Board declares the class 12th results, students will be able to download their scorecard online from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The scores will also be available at our Result portal -hindustantimes.com

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 10:20 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP 12th Result 2020: Check result on HT result portal
MP 12th Result 2020: Check result on HT result portal
         

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce class 12th results today at 3 pm. Education minister Inder Singh Parmar will declare the results of all streams- arts, science and commerce in a press conference on July 27.

MPBSE MP Board 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Once the MP Board declares the class 12th results, students will be able to download their scorecard online from the official website at mpbse.nic.in. The scores will also be available at hindustantimes.com. Like MP Board class 10 result, HT will also provide class 12 result on our result portal. Students can pre-register on our result portal by clicking here, to get instant SMS alert as soon as the result is uploaded. The official website often crashes due to heavy server after the result is uploaded. In that case, students can check their scores at hindustantimes.com.

Hindustantimes

Follow these steps to check your results on HT Result portal :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

The meritorious students of MP Board class 12th will get Rs 25,000 incentive to buy a laptop. “The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this scheme, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops and a certificate,” CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted on Sunday.

