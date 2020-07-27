MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board 12th result today, toppers to get laptops, CM announces

MP Board 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is going to announce the class 12th results at 3 pm today on its official website at mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their results on our HT Result portal at hindustantimes.com. The chief minister of MP Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced that the laptop scheme has been resumed from this year. He said in a tweet that meritorious students will get citation and incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. The scheme is available for both, regular and self-taught students of 2019-20 batch.

This year, nearly 8.5 lakh students were registered for the MP Board class 12 exam that was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31 were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Later, MPBSE conducted the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions. Last year, a total of 7.5 lakh students had taken the MP Board class 12 exam out of which 76.31% students passed. In the year 2018 the pass percent was 68% while in 2017 it was 67.8%.

Follow these steps to check your results on HT Result portal :

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Direct link to check MP Board 12th Result 2020

Follow Live Updates here:

09:27 am IST MPBSE conducted pending exam only for important subjects MPBSE had decided to conduct the pending exams from June 9 to 16, only for important papers which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions. The important papers for which exams were conducted include higher mathematics, geography, book- keeping and accountancy,crop production and horticulture, biology, economics, business economics, animal husbandry, political science, anatomy physiology and health, still life and design, chemistry, element of science and history of Indian art.





09:17 am IST MP Board class 12th Result 2020: Some exams were postponed due to Covid- 19 pandemic MP Board class 12 exam was scheduled to be held from March 2 to 31. However, some exams that were scheduled between March 20 and 31 were postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak





09:05 am IST MP Board 12th Result 2020: Students of 2019-20 batch to get Rs 25,000 for laptops The CM resumed the laptop scheme for students on Sunday. The meritorious students of MP Board class 12th exam will get Rs 25,000 incentive to buy laptops. “The benefit of this scheme will be given to the students, who have excelled in the 12th main examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Madhya Pradesh for the academic session 2019-20. The benefit of the scheme will be given to both regular and self-taught students,” the CM said. Read full story





08:55 am IST MP Board class 12th Result 2020: Meritorious students to get laptops, CM resumes scheme The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday resumed the laptop scheme for meritorious students. The regular and self-taught students who excel in class 12th exam will get Rs 25,000 to buy laptops. “The scheme of supplying laptops to the meritorious students of Madhya Pradesh is being started again. Under this, the meritorious students will be given incentives of Rs 25,000 to buy laptops as also citation letters for the same,” the CM said in his series of tweets. मध्यप्रदेश के मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप प्रदाय करने की योजना पुनः प्रारंभ की जा रही है। इसके अंतर्गत सरकार द्वारा मेधावी विद्यार्थियों को लैपटॉप क्रय करने के लिए रु. 25 हज़ार की प्रोत्साहन राशि एवं प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया जाएगा। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 26, 2020





08:45 am IST Where to check MP Board 12th Result 2020 online Students can check their MP Board class 12th results at hindustantimes.com/examresults or at the official website at mpbse.nic.in.





08:35 am IST 8.5 lakh students to get their MPBSE results today Around 8.5 lakh students were registered for M Board 12th exam.Those who have taken the exam will get their results today.



