Home / Education / MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results declared at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Class 12 results declared at mpbse.nic.in

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the MPBSE class 12th exam can check their MP Class 12 results online at our HT Portal.

education Updated: Jul 27, 2020 15:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Board 12th Result 2020.
MP Board 12th Result 2020.(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday declared the MP Class 12th or intermediate results on its official website.

Follow MP Class 12 Results 2020 live updates here

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the MPBSE class 12th exam can check their MP Class 12 results online at our HT Portal.

Direct link to check MP Class 12 results 2020 on HT Portal.

How to check MP board 12th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, students can also check their MPBSE Class 12 exam results on the following websites:

mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Hindustantimes

Direct link to check MPBSE Class 12 results on official website.

Students can check their MP board class 12 results online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to check Results on the official website:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.

