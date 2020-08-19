e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre

MP man cycles 105 km to ferry son to Class 10 exam centre

Though Shobhram, who paddled the cycle, is himself unlettered, he said he understands the importance of education and did not want his son to waste one year by missing the supplementary paper.

education Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:28 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dhar
Representational image.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

In absence of public transport, a 38-year-old man travelled on a bicycle for 105 km carrying his son to ensure he does not miss Class 10 boards supplementary exam here in Madhya Pradesh.

Though Shobhram, who paddled the cycle, is himself unlettered, he said he understands the importance of education and did not want his son to waste one year by missing the supplementary paper.

Therefore, he decided to undertake the arduous journey, with his son on the cycle’s rear seat, from his village Baydipur in Dhar districts Manawar tehsil to reach the exam centre on time.

With no public transport available due to the COVID-19 lockdown and hardly any money, Shobhram decided to take his son on a bicycle to Dhar town, some 105 km away, so that he can appear in Class 10th boards supplementary exam conducted under the Madhya Pradesh governments Ruk Jana Nahin” scheme.

The scheme gives an opportunity to students to clear those subjects which they were unable to pass in the first attempt.

No means of transport, including bus, were available due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. But if I had missed this opportunity, then my sons one year would have gone waste. Therefore, I decided to take him for the examination on a bicycle, Shobhram told PTI on Wednesday.

Besides, we dont have money or even a motorcycle.

Nobody helps. But for improving my sons life, I brought him to Dhar for appearing in the examination on bicycle, he said.

We carried food and other eatables with us for sustaining ourselves in Dhar for two-three days. We started on Monday and after spending a few hours of night at Manawar town, we reached Dhar on Tuesday morning just before start of the exam, he said.

The boy, Ashish, aged around 15, said I am studying in Class 10 and I came here on cycle with my father for appearing in the examination.

Ashish appeared in the examination held at the Government Bhoj Girls School in Dhar.

tags
top news
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Centre withdraws nearly 10,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir
Centre withdraws nearly 10,000 security personnel from Jammu and Kashmir
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nod to reopen hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed
Nod to reopen hotels, weekly markets in Delhi; gyms to remain closed
LIVE: Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 13,165 Covid-19 cases
LIVE: Maharashtra records highest single-day spike of 13,165 Covid-19 cases
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
Navy prepared to meet any challenge, says Rajnath Singh
India, China to hold 5th round of diplomatic talks on border issue tomorrow
India, China to hold 5th round of diplomatic talks on border issue tomorrow
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
Watch: Heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR; waterlogging leads to major traffic snarls
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In