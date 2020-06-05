e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MPBSE MP Board class 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

MPBSE MP Board class 12th admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a fresh admit card for class 12th pending board examinations 2020. Students can download their MPBSE 12th admit card online mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in.

education Updated: Jun 05, 2020 09:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Board 12th admit card 2020
MP Board 12th admit card 2020
         

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has released a fresh admit card for class 12th pending board examinations 2020. Students can download their MPBSE 12th admit card online mpbse.nic.in or mponline.gov.in. The remaining papers of MP Board class 12th exam will be conducted from June 9 onwards.

MPBSE had earlier provided a facility for students to apply for changing the district of their exam centre. The decision was made after the board received information that several students have been shifted to other places than their place of residence due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The last date to apply for changing exam centre was May 28.

Check MP Board class 12th new datesheeet here

However, according to the official notice, some students who could not apply for changing the exam centre can send a request to their district education officer now.

How to download MP Board 12th admit card 2020: 

Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in

Click on the class 12th fresh admit card 20202 link

Key in your registration number and other login credentials

Your MP Board class 12th admit card 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

top news
LIVE: India registers new steep spike with 9,851 Covid-19 cases recorded in a single day
LIVE: India registers new steep spike with 9,851 Covid-19 cases recorded in a single day
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
With current rate of Covid-19 infection, India likely to overtake Italy in 2 days
On World Environment Day, PM Modi urges citizens to preserve planet’s biodiversity
On World Environment Day, PM Modi urges citizens to preserve planet’s biodiversity
No touching of idols, no prasad and no singing at religious places: New rules from Monday
No touching of idols, no prasad and no singing at religious places: New rules from Monday
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
Study links respiratory illness during Covid to blood groups
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
I am deeply sorry for pain I’ve caused to Jessica Lal’s family, says Manu Sharma
‘I was too happy’: When Tamim was starstruck by Sachin, Dravid & Ganguly
‘I was too happy’: When Tamim was starstruck by Sachin, Dravid & Ganguly
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
UP cop leads cavalcade of vehicles, suspended for violating lockdown norms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In