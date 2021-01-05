e-paper
Home / Education / MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 released at peb.mp.gov.in, here’s direct link

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 can check the answer key online at peb.mp.gov.in.

education Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 13:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.
MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.(HT file )
         

MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for Jail Prahari (Karyapalik) or Jail Warden examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 can check the answer key online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 287 Jail Prahari vacancies. The MPPEB Jail Prahari recruitment exam 2020 was conducted from December 11 to 24, 2020.

Direct link to check MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020.

How to check MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020:

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Question Objection - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test - 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The MPPEB Jail Prahari answer key 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

