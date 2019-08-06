e-paper
MPSC Engineering Services Final Answer Key released

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of its engineering services exam 2019. Candidates can download the answer key from its official website mpsc.gov.in.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:15 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MPSC engineering services answer key out
MPSC engineering services answer key out(HT)
         

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the final answer key of its engineering services exam 2019. Candidates can download the answer key from its official website mpsc.gov.in.

The MPSC engineering exam was held on June 23, 2019 for recruiting 1161 engineers. The initial answer key was released on June 25, 2019 and last date to raise objection was July 2. Considering the objections raised by candidates, MPSC has released the final answer key.

MPSC Engineering Services Final Answer Key 2019

Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads- MPSC engineering

A PDF will open

Download and match your answers

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 12:15 IST

