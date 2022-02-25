MPTET admit cards 2020 out for Primary school teachers exam at peb.mp.gov.in

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released the admit cards for primary school teacher eligibility test 2022 at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can easily download MP TET admit cards from the official website for Professional Examination Board Bhopal. Candidates can login by entering their thirteen digit application number , date of birth and captcha code. The examination of MP TET will be conducted on March 5, 2022 to March 26, 2022 in two shifts from 9am to 11:30am and 2pm to 4:30pm. No candidate can enter in the examination hall without admit card. Candidates will not be allowed in the examination after reporting time. Candidates should bring original photo id to enter in the examination center. E- Aadhar card will be valid only if verified by UIDAI. Candidates should compulsorily paste self attested photo in the second part of Test Admit Card.

PEB will implement Social Distancing measures as per Government of India guidelines in current scenario of COVID-19 i.e. Use of masks and sanitizer is required in the examination.

For the safety purpose PEB strongly advised candidates not to bring anything other than permitted items. Gap between two seats will be maintained as per GOI guidelines.

A simple transparent ball point pen is required in the exam. Students have to paste additional photograph in the attendance sheet.

Steps to download MP TET 2022 Admit card

1. Visit the official website of MP TET peb.mp.gov.in

2. CLICK ON THE ADMIT CARD LINK

3. Enter application number date of birth and submit

4. MP TET Admit card will appear on the screen

5. Download and print it for future reference.

