MSBU UG Result: Maharaja Surajmal Brij University BA Results declared

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 10:36 IST

Maharaja Surajmal Brij University (MSBU) has declared the results of BA, BSc first and second year exam. Candidates can check their results online at msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

Candidates (regular and private) can check their results online by logging in using their roll number.

Login page ( MSBU )

The university will also release the results of third year exam very soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University at msbrijuniversity.ac.in.

How to check MSBU result 2019:

Visit the official website of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University at msbrijuniversity.ac.in

On the top of the homepage, click on the flashing tab of ‘Results’

Select the ‘Main’ option from the drop down list under the ‘Result type’ option

Under the section of Select ‘UG/PG/Other Courses’ chose UG to check your BA/ BSc exam result

Then select the stream and year of the course for example- BA Part 1 or BSc Part 1 from the drop down list

Submit

A login page will appear

Key in your roll number and submit

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 10:36 IST