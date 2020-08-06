e-paper
Mumbai University Admissions 2020: First merit list released, cutoff expected to spike

Mumbai University first merit list 2020 has been released. Once again this year, colleges are expecting a spike in cut-offs, especially after most of the education boards managed to release good results for their class 12 board exams this year.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:56 IST
Shreya Bhandary
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Mumbai University
Mumbai University(Hindustan Times)
         

Mumbai University first merit list 2020: After months of delay, admissions to undergraduate degree courses are set to begin. University of Mumbai has released the first merit list today. Students can check the cut-offs at different colleges by logging on to the websites of respective colleges that they applied to and checking for their names on the allotment lists.

Once again this year, colleges are expecting a spike in cut-offs, especially after most of the education boards managed to release good results for their class 12 board exams this year. “Competition keeps getting tougher and students these days are very clear about their choice of course and institute, so getting what they want will be a tough task this year because more and more students seem to have scored exceptionally well in class 12 exams this time round,” said Marie Fernandes principal St Andrew’s College, Bandra.

As per the schedule, students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

Keeping in mind the current situation, the university has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions. The colleges, in turn, have been asked to give provisional admission to the certificate and confirm the same after the student submits a hard copy of the marksheet and all other necessary documents later.

Announcement of the first merit list for undergraduate degree courses was delayed by two days this time, after MU on Tuesday decided to revise the schedule. The first merit list which was originally scheduled to be released at 7pm on August 4 and is now being released at 11am today.

