Mumbai University final year exams: Colleges don’t have to share question bank with students, say principals

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 11:22 IST

Less than two weeks before the much discussed online examination for the summer 2020 batch is scheduled to begin, students are grappling with a new problem. While two circulars released by the University of Mumbai within the last ten days have mentioned the need for a comprehensive bank of multiple choice questions (MCQs) for each cluster of colleges, it does not mention if this question bank needs to be shared with students leaving many confused and anxious.

“State minister for higher and technical education has previously assured us that a question bank for each subject will be compiled and shared with students because MCQ format papers is a new concept. But now, colleges aren’t sharing anything, and instead insisting on holding mock tests only,” said Siddharth Ingle president, Maharashtra Students Union (MASU).

Colleges at present have already started work on putting together an exam schedule and conducting mock tests for their students to understand the new concept.

“The university circular mentions the need for a comprehensive MCQ bank but nowhere does it mention the need for colleges to share the same with students. Mock tests have been made compulsory and we are working on it,” said the principal of a prominent suburban college. He added that students have been demanding for a question bank for the past one week and they have all been provided the university circular for clarity on the issue.

Most colleges have already started work on setting question papers both for the practice test and the final exams.

“Since the concept is new, university and the state education department has insisted on a practice test for students, which should help students understand the concept. Colleges have not been asked to share question banks with students,” said Sobhana Vasudevan, principal, R A Podar College Matunga.

“Colleges are not allowed to share any questions with the students and in order to ease them into the new examination format, the circular clarifies that sample or mock tests would be the key for all colleges,” said Anju Kapoor, principal of Usha Pravin Gandhi College, Vile Parle. She added that all college teachers are already working on ensuring that students appear for a mock test before the final exams commence on October 1.

While the MU controller of examination, Vinod Patil could not be reached for an official comment, a senior official from the examination department has confirmed that colleges do not have to share any questions with students.

As per the MU schedule, practical exams for repeater candidates will begin on September 15 whereas their theory exam will start from September 25. Exams for fresh candidates will take place between October 1 and 15, 2020.