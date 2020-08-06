Mumbai University first merit list 2020 Latest Updates: Check college-wise cutoff and other details

education

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Colleges of Mumbai University have started uploading the first merit list and cutoff marks on their official websites. Students can check the cut-offs of different colleges by logging on to their websites. Students can check for their names on the allotment lists. Students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

01:01 pm

01:11 pm Mumbai University has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

01:18 pm- This year the cut offs are higher than last year in most unaided courses including Bachelors in Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelors in Banking Insurance (BBI)