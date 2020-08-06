e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Mumbai University first merit list 2020 Latest Updates: Check college-wise cutoff and other details

Mumbai University first merit list 2020 Latest Updates: Check college-wise cutoff and other details

Mumbai University has released the merit list of some colleges. While some of the colleges have uploaded the cutoff and merit list on their official website, some of them are yet to upload the same.

education Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:26 IST
hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com|Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi/Mumbai
Mumbai University first merit list 2020 out
Mumbai University first merit list 2020 out(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

Mumbai University Admissions 2020: Colleges of Mumbai University have started uploading the first merit list and cutoff marks on their official websites. Students can check the cut-offs of different colleges by logging on to their websites. Students can check for their names on the allotment lists. Students whose names appear on this list will be allowed to confirm their seats by August 11.

01:01 pm

Check Thakur College cutoff

LS Patkar College Cutoff

KC College Cutoff

Wilson College Cutoff

Jai Hind College Cutoff

01:11 pm Mumbai University has asked students to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college in order to confirm their admissions.

01:18 pm- This year the cut offs are higher than last year in most unaided courses including Bachelors in Accounting and Finance (BAF), Bachelors in Banking Insurance (BBI)

top news
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
Ahmedabad hospital fire: Trustee, ward boy detained; probe ordered
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In