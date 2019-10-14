NABARD 2019 admit card for development assistant exam released, here’s how to download

education

The admit card for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) development assistants preliminary examination was released on Monday. The NABARD development assistant preliminary exam is scheduled for October 20.

NABARD development assistant prelims 2019 admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. You can also click here to download admit card for NABARD development assistant prelims 2019 from official website.

Steps to download NABARD development assistant prelims 2019 admit card:

1) Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org

2) Click on the link ‘LINK FOR DOWNLOADING PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION ADMISSION LETTER AND EXAMINATION HANDOUTS’

3) Click on the Link for Call Letter Download

4) Enter your registration number, password/date of birth and captcha code (as in the image) and click on login.

5) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer.

Candidates must keep the admit card safely and carry it to the examination venue. The prelims will have 100 objective questions carrying 100 marks and candidates will be given 60 minutes to solve. Forty questions will be from English Language, 30 from reasoning and 30 from numerical ability.

NABARD has also released an information hand out about the preliminary examination which can be accessed by visiting this page.

