e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NABARD Assistant Manager call letter 2020 released for main exam, here’s direct link

NABARD Assistant Manager call letter 2020 released for main exam, here’s direct link

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday released the call letter for Assistant Manager (grade A) main examination, on its official website at nabard.org

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 09:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday released the call letter for Assistant Manager (grade A) main examination, on its official website at nabard.org. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download their call letter from the official website. The NABARD Assistant Manager main exam will be conducted on September 24.

The question paper will be divided into two parts i.e.- Paper 1 having online descriptive type questions and paper 2 having multiple choice questions. Paper 1 will comprise of questions on general English while paper 2 will comprise of questions based on the posts for which the candidates have applied. The questions will be asked from various sections including General Discipline and Specialized Discipline for RDBS Posts, Proficiency in Hindi including Translation from English to Hindi and Vice versa for Rajbhasha and questions on Proficiency in interpreting various Laws for Legal Services Posts.

Direct link to download NABARD Admit Card 2020

How to download NABARD Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org

Click on the link that reads‘ASSISTANT MANAGER IN GRADE ‘A’ (RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL) MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER / INFORMATION HANOUT’ under What’s New Section

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your login details

Your NABARD Assistant Manager main exam call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

tags
top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
Farm bills: Farmers’ body announces three-day ‘rail roko’ in Punjab
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
LIVE: Suspecting inaccuracy in data, BJD MP raises Odisha census issue
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
1 in 7 volunteers for Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine report side effects: Report
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
With 96,424 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 5.2 million
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
Noted Kolkata fashion designer Sharbari Datta found dead in bathroom
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
India welcomes Abraham Accords, calls for talks on ‘two-state solution’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In