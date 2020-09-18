NABARD Assistant Manager call letter 2020 released for main exam, here’s direct link

education

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday released the call letter for Assistant Manager (grade A) main examination, on its official website at nabard.org. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam can download their call letter from the official website. The NABARD Assistant Manager main exam will be conducted on September 24.

The question paper will be divided into two parts i.e.- Paper 1 having online descriptive type questions and paper 2 having multiple choice questions. Paper 1 will comprise of questions on general English while paper 2 will comprise of questions based on the posts for which the candidates have applied. The questions will be asked from various sections including General Discipline and Specialized Discipline for RDBS Posts, Proficiency in Hindi including Translation from English to Hindi and Vice versa for Rajbhasha and questions on Proficiency in interpreting various Laws for Legal Services Posts.

Direct link to download NABARD Admit Card 2020

How to download NABARD Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org

Click on the link that reads‘ASSISTANT MANAGER IN GRADE ‘A’ (RDBS/RAJBHASHA/LEGAL) MAIN EXAMINATION CALL LETTER / INFORMATION HANOUT’ under What’s New Section

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your login details

Your NABARD Assistant Manager main exam call letter will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.