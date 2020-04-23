e-paper
Home / Education / NALCO Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 120 vacancies extended till May 2

NALCO Recruitment 2020: Registration process to fill 120 vacancies extended till May 2

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and the notice regarding this has been uploaded on the company’s official website.

Apr 23, 2020
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NALCO Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
In view of the coronavirus lockdown, National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) has extended the online application process for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers through GATE 2020 till May 2, 2020. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and the notice regarding this has been uploaded on the company’s official website.

“However, all other terms and conditions of the advertisement including eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, etc. for applying for the posts shall remain unchanged,” reads the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 120 vacancies of Graduate Engineers at the company. Out of which, 45 vacancies are for Mechanical engineering, 29 for electrical or power engineering, 15 for Instrumentation, engineering, 9 for Chemical engineering, 5 for civil engineering, and 4 for mining engineering.

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC category are required to pan an application fee of Rs 500, while for all other candidates the online registration fee is of Rs 100.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

