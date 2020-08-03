e-paper
National Education Policy 2020: TN govt rejects three-language formula, says will follow existing two-language policy

National Education Policy 2020: TN govt rejects three-language formula, says will follow existing two-language policy

Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palaniswami after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it.

education Updated: Aug 03, 2020 13:43 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday rejected the Centre’s three-language formula proposed in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and said there will not be any deviation from the two-language policy being followed in the state.

Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palaniswami after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it.

“Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre’s three- language policy. The state will continue with it’s dual language policy (of Tamil and English),” the chief minister said.

“The three-language formula in the NEP is painful and saddening. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) should reconsider the three-language policy,” he said, adding the Centre should allow the states to implement their own policy on the subject.

Palaniswami said there will be no change to the two- language formula which the state had adopted decades ago.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.

