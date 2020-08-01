National Education Policy will revolutionise education system: Himanta Biswa Sarma

education

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 18:13 IST

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday lauded the new National Education Policy (NEP) and said it will revolutionise the education system in the country.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new National Education Policy. Now, the system can be divided into four stages. The Assam government welcomes the new education policy. It will revolutionise the education system in the country,” Sarma said in a press conference here.

He said that the state government is setting up a 40-member committee to study the implementation of the National Education Policy in Assam and added that they will start functioning within a week.

“I hope the committee will submit its recommendations by December 31. Under the new education policy, no student up to 12 will be deprived of education. They will be provided with all the facilities,” the minister said.

Sarma also said that the state government is considering a proposal to open the schools in Assam from September 1 and added that teachers will have to get a COVID-19 test between August 23 and 30.

“We are planning to open the schools from September 1, but the final decision will be taken by the central government. Testing of COVID-19 will be made compulsory for teachers from August 23-30. However, schools up to class 4 will remain closed,” he added.