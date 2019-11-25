e-paper
National Roboscience contest held in Coimbatore

More than 400 students, from Class III to Class XII as well as college students participated in the event held at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT).

education Updated: Nov 25, 2019 14:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu)
Students showing their robots at the National Roboscience contest.
Students showing their robots at the National Roboscience contest. (ANI )
         

The second edition of the two-day national Roboscience contest by Robotic training academy was held at a college in Coimbatore on Saturday.

More than 400 students, from Class III to Class XII as well as college students participated in the event held at Kumaraguru College of Technology (KCT).

The students displayed their own makeshift robots during the contest.

Speaking to ANI, Arun Rajeev, General Manager, I-Robochakra, said: “The reason why we conduct this contest is to explore and spread the knowledge of robotics among the students. People usually see robotics and science as tough subjects, but we want to show that they are simple and fun.”

He further stated that teaching robotics to young students can lead to a practical approach to situations and better decision-making skills.

This special contest includes different categories like elementary, junior high, open category among others.

A participant, Surya, said: “I have been participating in different competitions for the past three years and they are really helping me to understand the concept of robotics. In today’s world, robotics is highly used in various industries, hospitals and hotels.”

He further stated that his ambition was to create a robot that can help clear traffic jams, and help in various hospitals, hotels and homes, and help in the growth and development of the country.

