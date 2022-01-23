NBEMS FDST admit cards to be released on January 24, here's how to download

NBEMS FDST admit cards: The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue admit cards for Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) online on Monday, January 24, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website at https://natboard.edu.in/ and download the admit cards.

The Foreign Dental Screening Test will be held for Indian citizens or Overseas Indian citizens who have been awarded with MDS Degree/PG Diploma dental qualifications by dental institution outside India.

“An Indian citizen, Person of Indian Origin (PIO), or an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) possessing a primary dental qualification/ PG Diploma/Post Graduate Dental qualification awarded by any dental institution outside India, who is desirous of getting registration with any State Dental Council or of any other purpose as specified by the Dental Council of India from time to time, on or after the date of publication of these regulations in the official gazette, shall have to qualify a screening test conducted by the prescribed authority,” the official bulletin reads.

The NBEMS will conduct the FDST examination on January 28, 2022. The Board will declare the results by February 21, 2022. The examination will be held on a Computer-based platform at Delhi.

The NBEMS is an autonomous organisation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Candidates can contact NBEMS candidate care support at -022 – 61087595/ 011- 45593000 or write an email at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main for exam-related queries.