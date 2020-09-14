e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Nearly 1.6 lakh teachers in UP to get free online spoken English course through DIKSHA portal

Nearly 1.6 lakh teachers in UP to get free online spoken English course through DIKSHA portal

A total of 120 modules of 10 to 12 minutes duration each are ready. The full course of approximately 24 hours duration will soon be available through Diksha portal of the union ministry of education for the teachers, said ELTI principal Skand Shukla.

education Updated: Sep 14, 2020 09:34 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Nearly 1.6 lakh teachers in UP to get free online spoken English course through DIKSHA portal
Nearly 1.6 lakh teachers in UP to get free online spoken English course through DIKSHA portal
         

Language teachers of around 1.60 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of UP will soon be able to improve their pronunciation and teaching skills through tailor-made free of cost smart spoken English course videos made available for them. Experts of English Language Teaching Institute (ELTI), Prayagraj, have completed the task of designing the course, say officials. Director general (school education) Vijay Kiran Anand said the teachers will be given online training through this course so that the required improvement in educational standards of children can be achieved.

Each language teacher of the said schools will be compulsorily trained through online mode. ELTI will also make its spoken English videos available on its YouTube channel, he added.

A total of 120 modules of 10 to 12 minutes duration each are ready. The full course of approximately 24 hours duration will soon be available through Diksha portal of the union ministry of education for the teachers, said ELTI principal Skand Shukla.

The course has been designed by ELTI after studying such courses already available in the private sector.

“We saw that none of the courses already there could cater to the knowledge of English language along with speaking practice that we needed for our teachers. The course designed by us will give knowledge of syntax, including grammar and sentence structure, besides pronunciation, vocabulary as well as information regarding common errors made by most. It will also offer conversation practice to teachers and has assessment exercises after every module,” he added.

Shukla said proficiency in speaking a language required practice and the practice happened in a language environment. “The aim of the spoken English course is to provide the language teachers this very environment and the needed practice,” he added.

He said that during the corona pandemic, a large number of teachers had already received the training through online medium and so there will be no difficulty in teachers accessing and undergoing the training using this specially designed spoken English course.

The ELTI was established by the British Council in 1956. It is supported by the central university of English and foreign languages, ​​Hyderabad in its functioning also.

tags
top news
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
China invokes 1962 war to put India on a defensive. It won’t work
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
India’s Covid deaths inch closer to 80k as country reports around 1k new daily deaths for 3 weeks
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
PM Modi lauds MPs for choosing duty amid Covid-19 as monsoon session begins
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Reserve 80% ICU beds for Covid patients’: Delhi govt to private hospitals
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
‘Covid made in govt-controlled Wuhan lab’: Chinese virologist offers proof
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Delhi Metro resumes all services: Monday morning starts with a glitch
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Man throws dog into lake in Bhopal, then smiles for video; case filed
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In