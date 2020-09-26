e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Nearly 40,000 candidates clear AP ICET exam 2020, says Adimulapu Suresh

Nearly 40,000 candidates clear AP ICET exam 2020, says Adimulapu Suresh

AP ICET is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes in the state.

education Updated: Sep 26, 2020 09:25 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Amaravati
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.(ANI )
         

Nearly 40,000 candidates cleared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2020, whose results were declared on Friday.

AP ICET is conducted on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes in the state.

“Nearly 40,000 students passed and pass percentage is 78 per cent. Girls did better than boys,” Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said.

He informed that those students who did not take part in the exams as they were tested positive for coronavirus, will appear for AP ICET on October 7.

“For six students who could not take the exam because they tested positive for COVID-19, we will conduct it on October 7,” he added.

tags
top news
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
There’s place for dissent but within decorum, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Over 5.9 million Covid-19 cases in India; 1,089 fresh deaths in 24 hrs
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Deepika Padukone reaches NCB office, questioning in drug case underway
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
Covid-19: How nasal, one-shot, passive vaccines work
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
‘Lies, misinformation, warmongering’: India replies to Pak PM’s UN speech
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Farm bills anger spills onto highways, railways
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In