e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET 2020: Plea urges SC to take suo motu cognizance of student not allowed to appear for being 10 mins late

NEET 2020: Plea urges SC to take suo motu cognizance of student not allowed to appear for being 10 mins late

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of a news report about “a student who wasn’t allowed to appear in NEET, despite travelling about 700 km to reach the examination centre, as he was 10 minutes late

education Updated: Sep 16, 2020 08:59 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
         

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of a news report about “a student who wasn’t allowed to appear in NEET, despite travelling about 700 km to reach the examination centre, as he was 10 minutes late.” The petitioner-cum-lawyer, Shashwat Anand, in his petition, sought laying down of certain guidelines for food, accommodation, water and transportation for those students who missed out such examinations.

Read More: ‘I lost a year’: Bihar boy travels 700 kms, misses NEET by 10 minutes

Anand also said that the authorities concerned should conduct the examinations for those students who unfortunately were not able to sit for the NEET or JEE.

The petition is likely to come up for hearing within a week or so.

tags
top news
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
Congress writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands four-hour debate on Covid-19
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
State emblem may crown new Parliament building
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
Govt hints at closed-door meet with Opposition on LAC
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
‘Good’ air days over as AQI starts to spike?
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a month: Donald Trump
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Ayodhya readies for grand Ramleela over 9 days, Bollywood stars to perform
Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Nepal wakes up to 6.0 magnitude earthquake, no damage reported
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyRahul GandhiDelhi sero surveyKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In