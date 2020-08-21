e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET Admit Card 2020 to be released shortly, exam city alloted

NEET Admit Card 2020 to be released shortly, exam city alloted

NEET 2020 admit card will be released shortly. NTA has already informed the candidates about the exam centre city. The admit card will be released on ntaneet.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 21, 2020 09:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET 2020 Admit Card soon
NEET 2020 Admit Card soon(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a short notice informing the applicants of NEET-UG 2020 that the downloading of admit cards for the exam shall commence shortly. NTA will conduct NEET- UG 2020 on September 13. According to the official notice, NTA has already informed the candidates about the exam centre city they have been allotted and the admit card will be issued separately.

After the NEET admit card 2020 is released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in. The admit card will have the date, time and venue of the examination. Special instructions and preventive measures for the candidates shall also be mentioned in the admit card in view of the Coronavirus.

Read More: NTA UGC-NET, IGNOU, DU entrance test and other exam dates announced, check here

NEET will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on September 13, 2020. Initially, the exam was scheduled for May 3 which was postponed to July 26 due to Coronavirus related lockdown. The exam was again postponed to September 13.

For any query, candidates can contact on any of these helpline numbers: 8287471852, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803

Check official notice

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognized Medical/Dental & other Colleges/ Institutes in India.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

top news
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
9 trapped in major fire at hydel power plant in Telangana’s Srisailam
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
For Qureshi’s China visit, Imran Khan scripted a 3-point proposal for Prez Xi
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine deals in the works with candidates, producers: Harsh Vardhan
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
With 68,898 Covid-19 cases, India’s tally surges past 2.9 million; recovery rate over 74%
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
20 in hospital after ammonia gas leak in Andhra Pradesh
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
‘I was clear at any price MS Dhoni’: Srinivasan reveals how CSK bagged MSD
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In