NEET aspirant Sonali Singh of Bihar commits suicide in Kota

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 14:16 IST

A coaching student preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room in Dadabari area of Kota city, police said on Thursday.

The student, Sonali Singh (17), hailing from Barbeegha region of Bihar, had come to Kota in May this year for taking the NEET coaching. She was studying in Class 11.

Dadabari police station sub-inspector Ramkaran Nagar said that Singh had closed the door of her room after taking lunch in the hostel on Wednesday. Fellow students and hostel owners came to know about the incident after she did not turn up for dinner in the night.

“Girl student hanged herself from the ceiling fan of her hostel room,” Nagar said.

Police said no suicide note has been recovered from the room. Prima facie, stress appears to be the reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl, they said.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital in Kota, , Nagar said, adding that the autopsy will be conducted on the arrival of Singh’s parents from Bihar.

This is the fourth suicide incident by a coaching student in Kota this year.

Over 1.50 lakh students from all over the country come to Kota to take coaching for medical and engineering competitive examination every year.

