e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET SS 2020 admit card expected to be released today, here’s how to download

NEET SS 2020 admit card expected to be released today, here’s how to download

NEET SS 2020: After the admit card is released, students who have registered for the NEET SS 2020 examination will be able to download their admit card online at nbe.edu.in.

education Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:25 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET SS 2020 admit card.
NEET SS 2020 admit card.(Screengrab )
         

NEET SS 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, on its official website.

“The admit cards for NEET SS 2020 shall be live on 8th September 2020,” reads the notice flashing on the NBE’s official website.

After the admit card is released, students who have registered for the NEET SS 2020 examination will be able to download their admit card online at nbe.edu.in.

The board will conduct the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET SS 2020 is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. The NBE also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses.

How to download NEET SS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, select ‘NEET-SS’

Login to the applicant portal with your credentials

The NEET SS 2020 admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take the printouts for future reference.

tags
top news
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
PLA move in Ladakh is part of Beijing plan to destabilize India
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
China’s PLA fired shots to intimidate Indian soldiers, says Army
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
Opposition to put up joint candidate for deputy speaker
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
How Delhi Police convinced Manmohan Singh Batla House encounter was genuine
Not just our products, India’s voice has also become global: PM Modi
Not just our products, India’s voice has also become global: PM Modi
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
Rhea complains against Sushant’s sisters, Dr Tarun Kumar; case goes to CBI
‘Worst nightmare going to school with oxygen cylinder’: 12-yr-old tells PM
‘Worst nightmare going to school with oxygen cylinder’: 12-yr-old tells PM
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Radhika Madan’s boss finds her busy looking at her phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyMS DhoniLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In