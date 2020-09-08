NEET SS 2020 admit card expected to be released today, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 13:25 IST

NEET SS 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, on its official website.

“The admit cards for NEET SS 2020 shall be live on 8th September 2020,” reads the notice flashing on the NBE’s official website.

After the admit card is released, students who have registered for the NEET SS 2020 examination will be able to download their admit card online at nbe.edu.in.

The board will conduct the NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET SS 2020 is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016. The NBE also utilizes the merit generated through NEET SS for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses.

How to download NEET SS admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the homepage, select ‘NEET-SS’

Login to the applicant portal with your credentials

The NEET SS 2020 admit card will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take the printouts for future reference.