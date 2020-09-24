e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / NEET SS results 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

NEET SS results 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

NEET SS results 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at natboard.edu.in.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NEET SS results 2020.
NEET SS results 2020.(HT file )
         

NEET SS results 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course soon on its official website. According to the NEET SS information brochure, the NEET SS results will be declared by September 25, 2020.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses.

How to check NEET SS Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Click on the link NEET SS 2020 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials

Your NEET SS 2020 result will be available on your screen

Download the result and take its print out

tags
top news
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Families that play together, stay together’: PM Modi at Fit India Dialogue 2020
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
‘Can’t leave demolished house the way it is’: Bombay HC to BMC on Kangana’s plea
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
How will China’s offensive play out in Ladakh? IAF war games has an answer
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
Telangana cop had Rs 70 crore in illegal wealth, unearth raids
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
‘Good case on merits’: SC asks Bhima Koregaon accused to file fresh bail plea
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Pak oppn alliance against Imran Khan is crumbling, with some help from the army
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Kangana Ranaut’s Rs 2 crore case against BMC to be heard on Friday
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In