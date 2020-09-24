NEET SS results 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s how to check

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 14:50 IST

NEET SS results 2020: The National Board of Examination (NBE) is expected declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Super Specialty course soon on its official website. According to the NEET SS information brochure, the NEET SS results will be declared by September 25, 2020.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the NEET SS examination 2020 will be able to check their results online at nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-SS 2020 computer-based examination was conducted on September 15, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses.

How to check NEET SS Results 2020:

Visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in

Click on the link NEET SS 2020 Result

Login using your roll number and other credentials

Your NEET SS 2020 result will be available on your screen

Download the result and take its print out