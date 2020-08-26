e-paper
NEET: Tamil Nadu govt seeks exemption of students from state

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to scrap NEET or at least exempt students from the state from attending that exam if they were held, Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Wednesday.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Erode
Minister K A Sengottaiyan
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating Rs 4.62 crore worth of developmental works in Nambiyur village near Gobichettipalayam, the School Education Minister reiterated that Chief Minister K Palaniswami would take a decision on re-opening of schools only after the COVID-19 pandemic goes.

The Minister said admission in government and government-aided schools has begun and the response has been overwhelming.

Replying to a query on complaints from parents of school students that some private institutions were collecting 100 per cent fee, the Minister said if the parents lodge a proper complaint with proof, action would be taken on such schools.

He cited the court order that only 40 per cent of the fees should be collected.

