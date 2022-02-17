Home / Education / NEET-MDS exam 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks: Union Health Ministry
education

NEET-MDS exam 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks: Union Health Ministry

NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by four to six weeks and the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31, 2022 instead of March 31, 2022, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.
NEET MDS Result 2021 today(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
NEET MDS Result 2021 today(Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 10:44 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by four to six weeks and the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31, 2022 instead of March 31, 2022, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

"It is informed that the matter has been examined in this Ministry and in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination, it has been decided by the Competent Authority that the date for the conduct of NEET-MDS examination 2022 may be postponed by 4-6 weeks and preferably around the same date as that for NEET-PG 2022," reads the Union Health Ministry's letter.

"It has also been decided by the Competent Authority that the date of completion of a compulsory rotating internship for eligibility for admission to MDS courses may be fixed at July 31 2022 instead of March 31 2022," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet mds
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out