NEP 2020 framed keeping in mind aspirations of 21st Century youth: PM Modi

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 08:38 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the National Education Policy 2020 has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country.

While addressing students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020, Prime Minister said, “National Education Policy 2020 announced recently has been framed keeping in mind the aspirations of the youth of 21st Century of our country. India’s National Education Policy is about the spirit, which reflects that we are shifting from the burden of the school bag, which does not last beyond school, to the boon of learning which helps for life, from simply memorising to critical thinking.”

Prime Minister Modi said the policy emphasises on the interdisciplinary study.

“This concept has been gaining popularity. And, rightly so. One size does not fit all. One subject does not define who you are. This will ensure the focus is on what the student wants to learn, rather than what the student is expected to do by society. Inter-disciplinary studies give you control. In the process, it also makes you flexible,” he said.

Prime Minister said the policy will ensure that the languages of India will progress.

“The languages of India will progress and develop further due to the changes brought in the education policy. This will not only increase India’s knowledge but will also increase its unity,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said the NEP will boost access to education starting from primary education.

“In higher education, the aim is to increase Gross Enrolment Ratio to 50 per cent by 2035,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi further said efforts are being made to change old education system approach through the new education policy and the earlier shortcomings are being removed.

“There is now a systemic reform in India’s education system, an attempt to change both the intent and content of education,” he said.

The major reforms in school education brought by NEP 2020 include universalisation of Early Childhood Care Education (ECCE), national mission to focus on basic literacy and basic numeracy, no rigid separation between arts and sciences streams and removal of separation between vocational and academic and curricular and extra-curricular.