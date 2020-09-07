NEP 2020 is a major step towards making India a knowledge economy, says PM Modi

education

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:57 IST

The new National Education Policy (NEP) focuses on passion, practicality, and performance and is a major step towards moving away from a “one size fits all” approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Speaking at the Governors’ Conference on Education, Modi said there was a nation-wide acceptance of the NEP as it was brought after elaborate discussions and consultations with people across the country.

“The interference of the government in education policy should be kept at a minimum. The more teachers, parents, and students are involved in it, the more relevant it becomes,” the Prime Minister said.

This is not a government’s NEP but the people’s education policy, he added.

Referring to the stress on vocational education in the new policy, the Prime Minister said for Atmanirbhar Bharat, skill development of youth is key.

“The NEP focuses more on learning than study. It focuses more on practical, passion, and performance. In one way this is a major step towards getting rid of the one size fits all approach to our education system,” he said.

For a very long time, our children were bogged down under social pressures and the weights of the school bags. These issues have been dealt with in the NEP, the Prime Minister said.

He said that effort is being made that all aspects of higher education are brought out of silos and layers of administration should be kept at a minimum and there is greater coordination. Higher education regulation will be streamlined further. That is the idea between graded autonomy that colleges that perform better are rewarded.

“The prime minister said good ideas, no matter where they emerge from, should be adopted. NEP is a major step towards making India a knowledge economy. To tackle brain drain, we have allowed the best global varsities to come to India. We have to promote technological solutions in our colleges and universities,” he said.

When there are such comprehensive changes, it is natural that there will be doubts in the mind of people. He said questions were mainly being raised about the implementation of the education policy and whether we have resources to carry out these changes.

He further said that efforts were being made and dialogue was in progress to address all these questions, including by the Union education ministry. Feedback is important he said and added that all have to work on these issues together.

“This policy is not of the government alone. This is the country’s policy. Like foreign and defence policy are for the country. Similarly, education policy is for the country and not about who is in the seat of power,” the prime minister said.

He suggested that there should be appropriate flexibility in the implementation of the policy.

“Before September 25, there should be maximum virtual conferences. The effort is that our understanding of the NEP keeps improving,” he said.

The NEP is ‘amrit’ which has emerged after a lot of manthan (deliberation), Modi said. “People all around feel the NEP is their own policy. After deciding what the NEP should be the country has moved a step ahead and discussing its implementation,” he added.