2 Ghaziabad schools shut physical classes as 5 students ‘found’ Covid positive

Two schools in Ghaziabad have been shut after five students were claimed to be found infected with Covid-19. The health department officials said that they have set up camps which will test school staff and children for next three days.

The officials said that the school in Indirapuram reported two children infected while three were reported from the school in Vaishali.

“One of the students from the school in Indirapuram is from Greater Noida while the other is resident of Indirapuram. The three children from the school in Vaishali are of the same class but we do not have their details on our portal. Our teams are in touch with the school officials to get the details. The two schools have been shut for physical classes while teaching is going on through online mode,” said Dr Rakesh Gupta, district surveillance officer.

“Our teams have initiated testing of staff and children as well for next three days,” Dr Gupta added.

The state government has issued directions for closure of all schools in UP from January 16 to 23 due to spike in Covid cases during the third wave.

Later, the closure was extended till February 6 and schools were asked to conduct online classes. On February 5, the government issued another order stating that schools will be allowed to reopen for classes 9-12 on February 7 following strict Covid protocols.

The school authorities from the school in Indirapuram said that the school is shut for this week while the officials of the school in Vaishali did not provide immediate comments but said that they will respond.

