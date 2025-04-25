Guwahati, Stressing the need for academic collaboration between national and international institutions, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday urged the Gauhati University to play a leading role in this regard. Academic collaboration between national, international institutions needed: Assam Guv

Speaking at the 32nd convocation of the varsity, Acharya said united efforts from all quarters will ensure that India emerges as a global hub in the education sector.

"Together, we must strive to reclaim India's place as the 'vishwaguru' a world leader in knowledge and wisdom. Gauhati University should lead in our steadfast efforts towards achieving it," he said.

Students should also be active partners in ensuring the country becomes a global power hub in education, he added.

He asked Gauhati University to forge ties with institutions like IITs and NITs.

Emphasising the importance of the National Education Policy 2020 in reshaping the academic landscape of the country, Acharya said the varsity is well placed to act as a catalyst in realising its goals.

He commended the Gauhati University for being the first in the Northeast to implement NEP 2020 and lauded its adoption of digital platforms like e-Samarth.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, also speaking at the function, urged the students to seize the opportunities that the "new Assam" offers from semiconductors to green energy and IT to eco-tourism.

"I assure the new graduates that the government will create ample opportunities for them to pursue their dreams in Assam," he said.

"Today’s Assam is a land of hope, a place where dreams transform into achievements. Assam is no longer a dependent state, but stands proudly as a contributing state of the nation," he said.

The CM announced a phase-wise grant of ₹250 crore for the varsity.

Honorary Doctor of Science degree was conferred on distinguished oncologist Amal Chandra Kataki, while deputy chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein and eminent oncologist Tapan Kumar Saikia were conferred with Honorary Doctor of Philosophy degrees at the function.

A total of 3,744 degrees were awarded at the convocation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.