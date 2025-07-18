Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday emphasised on enhancing academic standards in engineering colleges and polytechnics to produce a skilled workforce, capable of meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Academic standards must be enhanced to meet emerging industry requirements: Assam CM

With investments coming to the state and new industries being set up, employment opportunities will increase, and the youth must be industry-ready, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at appointment letters distribution ceremony to 342 candidates under the Department of Higher Education here.

With these latest appointments, the total number of jobs provided under the current state government's tenure has reached 1,21,182, an official statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said the government, in fulfilment of its electoral commitment to provide one lakh government jobs to the state's youth, has prioritised recruitment to teaching posts in higher education.

Following sustained efforts, the recruitment process for teaching positions in all 26 government polytechnics and seven engineering colleges in the state is now nearing completion, and is expected to conclude by December this year, he added.

Sarma stressed the need to enhance academic standards in engineering colleges and polytechnics and to cultivate a skilled workforce capable of meeting the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

With India on track to become the world's third-largest economy, Sarma emphasised that employment opportunities in the state would expand considerably.

In this context, he highlighted the need to foster start-ups, incubation centres and innovation, and underscored the importance of equipping the youth with knowledge of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and 3D printing.

He urged the newly appointed faculty in engineering colleges and polytechnics to foster a spirit of fresh thinking.

These institutions should function not only as centres for skill development but also as incubators for start-ups and innovation, Sarma added.

