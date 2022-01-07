Accept degree, marksheets available in DigiLocker as valid documents: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all varsities and colleges to accept degrees, marksheets and other documents available in DigiLocker accounts as valid documents.

"As you are aware, the National Academic Depository (NAD) is an online storehouse of academic awards (degrees and mark-sheets) lodged by the academic institutions in a digital format. It facilitates students to get authentic documents and certificates in digital format directly from their original issuers anytime and anywhere without any physical interference,” the UGC said in a letter to varsities.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has designated the UGC as an authorised body to implement NAD as a permanent scheme without levy of any user charges in co-operation with the Digilocker as a single depository of NAD.

Academic institutions can register themselves and upload academic awards of their institution on NAD through Digilocker NAD portal.

The Digilocker platform of the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has the facility to pull students’ degree marksheet and other documents into the issued documents section in an electronic form once uploaded through the DigiLocker NAD platform by the original issuer. These electronic records available on DigiLocker platform are valid documents as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"To enhance the reach of the NAD programmes, all academic institutions are requested to accept degree, marksheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents,” it added.

