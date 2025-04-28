New Delhi, For Dr Girish Mohan Gupta, age is not a limitation; it is merely a statistic. At the age of 84, when most people prefer to slow down, looking forward to their retirement, the veteran scientist and entrepreneur has added another feather to his cap — an MBA degree from IIM-Sambalpur — and is already preparing for his next academic journey, a PhD in management. Age no bar: At 84, scientist earns MBA degree from IIM; next step PhD

"There is no age limit for learning," said Gupta after receiving his degree from the prestigious institute last week.

"As long as you are curious and willing, every day becomes a new opportunity," he said.

With an impressive CGPA of 7.4, Gupta emerged as one of the most consistent performers in his batch under the MBA for Working Professionals programme. Balancing rigorous weekend classes with corporate responsibilities was no easy feat, but discipline and passion kept him going.

"I never let age come between me and my curiosity. I love sports, I swim regularly, and I play badminton. Fitness and learning are constants in my life," he said, adding that he was often among the first to arrive on campus for classes.

Born in pre-Independence India in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district, Gupta’s remarkable journey from a small town to India’s premier atomic energy institutions is a story of determination and lifelong learning.

After graduating in mechanical engineering from Aligarh Muslim University, he rose through the ranks at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre , where he contributed to critical projects involving fast breeder reactors a highly sensitive area of nuclear research.

"During one of my earliest assignments at BARC, I was tasked with designing sodium-based equipment for breeder reactors. We had to innovate with limited resources, and the spirit of 'Make in India' was very much alive even then," Gupta recalled.

Following a successful career in nuclear research, Gupta diversified into industrial innovation, founding ventures that developed safety and automation products for Indian Railways, defence establishments, and private-sector companies.

Through his flagship firm Zeno Engineering and subsidiaries like Bowa Global and Ann FMCG, Gupta has created over 345 jobs, filed multiple patents, and contributed significantly to indigenising manufacturing processes, saving hundreds of crores in foreign exchange.

In recognition of his contributions, Gupta received a national award from the then President of India R. Venkataraman, in 1986 for developing the punched tape concertina coil, a critical high-security fencing product used during the Indo-Pak border insurgency in Punjab in 1984–85, which played a major role in combating Sikh militancy.

Over the decades, Gupta has been recognised as one of India’s top innovators in the fields of defence, nuclear power, and railway technology.

In 2022, the Confederation of Indian Industry awarded his company Global Engineers Limited the Industrial Innovation Award, recognising it among India's most innovative enterprises.

Despite the accolades, Gupta remains modest. "Titles, awards, and designations are milestones, not destinations. True success lies in staying relevant and staying hungry for knowledge," he said.

With his children and grandchildren settled across India and abroad, Gupta advises the younger generation to stay connected to their roots.

"Study wherever you wish, but remember — returning to serve your own country is a privilege, not a sacrifice," he said.

Now gearing up to pursue another PhD, Gupta shows no signs of slowing down. "If you love learning, life itself becomes your classroom. I intend to keep learning till my last breath," he said, his voice steady and eyes gleaming with determination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.