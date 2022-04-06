AICTE launches EducationIndia Portal for international students

All India Council for Technical Education, AICTE has launched EducationIndia Portal for international students. The official website of EducationIndia portal is educationindia.gov.in.

This website will showcase the strengths of Indian institutions to international students and to make available to them all information about Indian HEIs in one place. As per the official notice, through this portal, all Indian institutions in higher education that are admitting/ desirous of admitting international students will get a common platform to showcase their strength.

The registration of a student will be optional for browsing through the portal. But at the time of issuing the offer of admission to any international student, the institution would ask the student to register on the portal, if not already registered, and generate a unique EducationIndia portal ID. Student will have to register on the portal only once even if he/she has got offers from multiple institutions.

However, it will be mandatory for all such institutions admitting international students to have AISHE code which will be used as Login ID on this portal.

Candidates can contact Manoj Singh at support-eii@gov.in or call helpdesk at 011-29581342 for any query/ clarification/ suggestion regarding EducationIndia portal. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of AICTE or UGC.

