Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi
Allahabad University, college teachers' body cross swords over talking to media

PTI |
Apr 02, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Prayagraj , The Allahabad University and the institution's college teachers' association have crossed swords over making statements in the media.

Allahabad University, college teachers' body cross swords over talking to media

Days after the AU issued a notification instructing all teaching and non-teaching staff to refrain from making any statements in the media that could tarnish the university's reputation, the AU Constituent College Teachers' Association on Wednesday said the issues raised in its recent meeting regarding teachers' problems have no connection with the circular.

On March 29, the notification issued by the registrar of Allahabad University also warned the teaching and non-teaching staff of appropriate action against those who failed to comply with these directives.

ACTA President Umesh P Singh said the notification did not relate to the concerns raised by the teachers in their meeting.

"While the Indian Constitution grants individuals the right to freedom of expression, this right should not be misused to harm their institution. If any teacher or staff member damages the university's image through their comments, restrictions must be imposed," he said.

However, Singh emphasised that if there are delays in university matters, the associations of teachers and employees have the right to highlight such issues.

"During our meetings, teachers present their grievances which are then conveyed to the media," he added.

Citing examples, Singh pointed out that the promotion files of teachers from Jagat Taran Degree College have been pending at the university for over a year. Similarly, many promotion cases in other colleges remain unresolved.

Regarding appointments, Singh said an advertisement for the principal's post at Ewing Christian College was issued in June-July last year.

According to the rules, the vice chancellor must appoint two experts for the screening process but the related file has been pending for six months. The college has been functioning under an acting principal for the past five years.

On March 25, after a general meeting, ACTA released a statement highlighting teachers' dissatisfaction over prolonged delays in administrative matters.

Many faculty members expressed frustration over having to make repeated visits to the vice chancellor's office for even minor issues. Attempts were made to contact the university's public relations officer for a response but they were unavailable for comments.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get latest news on Education
News / Education / education news
Exam and College Guide
New Delhi
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
