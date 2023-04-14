Dr BR Ambedkar, a politician, an economist and a social thinker was born on April 14, 1891 and so every year on this date, India celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti. Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Date, significance and inspiring quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar

Babasaheb’s birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed. On this day, people pay their respects to Dr BR Ambedkar by offering flowers, lighting candles and organising cultural events.

Fondly known as ‘Babasaheb’, Dr BR Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and so is also called the ‘Father of India Constitution’.

Not only was he the creator of the Indian Constitution, he was also the first Law and Justice minister of free India. Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. He was a part of active movements since 1927 against untouchability. Later he was revered as a ‘Dalit Icon’ for his contributions towards their rights.

Some of Dr BR Ambedkar inspiring quotes are listed below.

1. “I am proud of my country, India, for having a constitution that enshrines principles of democracy, socialism, and secularism.”

2. “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

3. “I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity.”

4. “I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

5. “Be educated, be organized, and be agitated.”

6. “So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

7. “Caste is not a physical object like a wall of bricks or a line of barbed wire which prevents the Hindus from co-mingling and which has, therefore, to be pulled down. Caste is a notion; it is a state of the mind.”