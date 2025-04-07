Arunachal Guv tells students about tremendous opportunities Sainik Schools offer

Menu Explore
PTI |
Apr 07, 2025 06:19 PM IST

Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik on Monday encouraged Sainik School aspirants from the remote districts of Kurung Kumey and Upper Subansiri to foster a spirit of participation, curiosity, hard work, and the essential habits of reading and writing.

Interacting with students from Sarli in Kurung Kumey district, and Taksing and Daporijo under Upper Subansiri, at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor emphasised the importance of good health, discipline, and regular physical activity in a student's life.

The students are participants in a dedicated coaching initiative run by the Indian Army's Spear Corps, aimed at preparing children from remote border villages for the All India Sainik School Entrance Examination.

Recalling his own experience as part of the Sainik School batch in 1962, Parnaik highlighted the tremendous opportunities these institutions offer.

"Sainik Schools provide a golden opportunity to build a bright future, serve the nation with pride, and bring honour to one's family and state," he said.

Urging the young aspirants to become educated, disciplined, and responsible citizens, he encouraged them to contribute meaningfully to the development of Arunachal Pradesh, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

The governor lauded the efforts of Spear Corps for raising awareness and inspiring students from isolated regions to aim for admission to Sainik Schools. He called the initiative a shining example of civil-military cooperation, opening new avenues of empowerment for youth in the state's border areas.

Parnaik expressed satisfaction over the visible development in these regions, which he had visited back in 2008 as a Corps Commander. He noted that communities in these border villages are now benefiting from the opportunities provided under the Indian Army's Operation Sadbhavana.

The Spear Corps initiative was launched in Sarli and Taksing, with the aim of identifying, educating, and motivating eligible students. Out of 65 students screened, 32 students, including 21 girls, were selected for comprehensive coaching.

The programme included baseline assessments, subject-specific tutoring, and regular evaluations.

Army troops also coordinated with civil administration to ensure correction of necessary documents and made travel and lodging arrangements to facilitate the students’ journey to examination centres in Itanagar.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

