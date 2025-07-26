Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh minister Wangki Lowang on Saturday called on students to strive for academic excellence while remaining humble and disciplined. Arunachal min asks students to strive for academic excellence while remaining humble, disciplined

Lowang, the state Geology, Mining and Minerals minister, was speaking at the inauguration of 'Vidya Dwar', a newly constructed archway of the Ramakrishna Mission campus at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district.

He lauded the Ramakrishna Mission's commitment to values-based education and described the Mission's influence as a "guiding light" for generations of students.

"Let us preserve the pristine beauty of this campus and honour it by making meaningful use of its educational and cultural wealth," he said.

The decorative arch, named 'Vidya Dwar' or the 'gateway to knowledge', was jointly inaugurated by the minister and Vice President of the worldwide Ramakrishna Math and Belur Math, Swami Suhitananda Maharaj, an official statement said.

The structure adds to the visual and spiritual ambience of the Narottam Nagar campus, known for its statues, symbolic gateways, and landscaped gardens that attract spiritual seekers, tourists, and students alike.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Suhitananda offered an inspiring spiritual discourse on the importance of blending 'Para Vidya' and 'Apara Vidya' .

"True education must develop not only the intellect but also the heart," he said, emphasising that a balanced life requires both spiritual insight and worldly wisdom.

The inauguration also marked the beginning of a day-long youth convention at the Vivekananda Sabhagriha, attended by more than 250 youths from Tirap and Longding districts.

Themed around youth empowerment, cultural identity, and nation-building, the convention served as a vibrant platform for expression, learning, and inspiration.

The programme included paper presentations, panel discussions, cultural performances, and interactive sessions, allowing youths to showcase their creativity and share perspectives on societal development.

During the inaugural session of the convention, the minister reflected on his personal experiences across India, humorously yet meaningfully stressing the virtues of cleanliness, punctuality, and humility as cornerstones of personal and national development.

The event brought together distinguished speakers from across the country, blending their wisdom with the spirited participation of the region's youths.

