Assam gets approval for eighth medical college

The number of medical colleges in Assam has gone up to eight with a new one in Lakhimpur town in the northern part of the state getting approval from the National Medical Commission to start classes for the ongoing session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter and said, with the new medical college in Lakhimpur, the number of MBBS seats in the state has risen to 1,100.

"In a major milestone for Assam, I'm glad to share that @NMC_IND has approved a new Medical College for Lakhimpur with 100 seats for MBBS. A matter of great personal pride as I see this 8th College, I dreamt of, taking shape," Sarma tweeted.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, in a statement, said the letter of approval was received from the NMC by the state's medical education directorate during the day.