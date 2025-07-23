Dibrugarh , The Assam government will borrow ₹2,750 crore from the World Bank to support various activities of the state Education Department, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday. Assam to borrow ₹ 2,750 cr from World Bank for education sector: Himanta

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the loan amount will be repaid jointly by the central and state governments.

"The government has decided to take a loan of ₹2,750 crore from the World Bank for the education sector of the state. The Centre will repay 90 per cent of the loan, while the remaining ₹275 crore will be returned by the Assam government," he added.

This amount will be utilised in imparting training to teachers on mathematics and science, management training to headmasters, working on science and technology, and arresting the dropout rate, the CM said.

"From this fund, ₹3-5 crore per school will be spent on rebuilding 400 schools across the state. Also, ₹25 lakh each will be spent to modernise 1,733 Anganwadi centres," he added.

Sarma said that the state cabinet has accorded financial sanction of ₹150 crore under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thanas for Responsive Image scheme.

"In the first phase of the scheme, 73 police stations have been completed and in the second phase, 46 police stations have been taken up. Out of that, 31 stations and one cyber police station have been completed and works for the remaining are in progress," he added.

The cabinet noted that infrastructure worth ₹1,500 crore has been constructed for the Assam Police so far.

The CM said that from August 12 onwards, 10 new co-districts will start functioning in the state.

"The cabinet decided to create 10 posts for superintendents of police in those co-districts," he added.

Besides, the state cabinet approved to launch a new scheme Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent to provide structured foreign language training and facilitate overseas employment of Assamese youths, Sarma said.

"Under this scheme, the government will offer a ₹1.5 lakh subsidy to successful applicants to undergo training in Japanese language. Upon completion, they will also be placed on short-term paid work opportunities in Japan," he added.

The state cabinet has also approved the support to apartment buildings through funding from MLALADS and a united fund to ensure government welfare schemes reach the residents of these flats, provided some conditions are fulfilled by their in-house societies, Sarma said.

He also said that the government will form a Section 8 company Assam Innovation and Startup Foundation under the Department of Innovation, Incubation and Startups to promote innovation and startup related activities in the state.

The CM further said that the public will be able to procure arms licences through a dedicated portal from August.

"We are streamlining the existing process to issue arms licenses to the indigenous community in areas where they may be vulnerable," he added.

