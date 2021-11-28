AU to relaunch language proficiency courses for students, outsiders

Allahabad University (AU) has decided to relaunch proficiency courses in various Indian and foreign languages on its campus as a part of the new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. These courses will be apart from the basic proficiency in languages being covered under the foundation course of NEP, informed AU officials.

“A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the heads of all language departments chaired by AU vice chancellor Prof Sangita Srivastava,” informed AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

It has also been decided to keep these re-launched proficiency courses in Indian and foreign languages courses open for all, students and outsiders, she added.

Earlier, courses in Indian and foreign languages were a part of the university curricula. These included courses in French, Russian and German in The department of English, Chinese, Pahlavi (Middle Persian) and Tibetan in the department of Sanskrit and Bangla, Punjabi, Tamil, Telegu and Marathi in the department of Hindi. The department of Urdu and the department of Arabic and Persian also had courses in these languages.

“Under the New NEP there is a stress on making the students proficient in multiple languages including Indian and International languages. The decision has been taken in order to revive the linguistic vibrancy of these departments and help the students build a better professional profile for improved career prospects after passing out from the university,” Kapoor said. “These courses will be kept open to all,” she said.

A committee has been set up with senior faculty member Prof Ram Sewak Dubey as convener and heads of the language departments along with some other faculty members from these departments as members.

“The committee will develop the curricula for the various courses and the fee structure too. It would decide aspects like the number of seats, mode of instruction and the eligibility criterion for enrollment.

