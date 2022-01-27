BHU RET 2022: Registration process for M.Phil, Ph.D begins on bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University has started the registration process for BHU RET 2022. The registration process has been started for Ph.D. and M.Phil. Candidates who want to apply for the courses can apply online through the official site of BHU bhuonline.in.

The last date to apply for RET/M.Phil./Integrated M.Phil.- 2021 is till February 15, 2022. The admit card can be downloaded through the official website from March 9, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on March 16, 2022.

Those candidates who are expecting their NET results by April 15, 2022 are also eligible to apply provided their other eligibility conditions are fulfilled by the last date of application. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

BHU RET 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BHU Online on bhuonline.in.

Click on RET 2021-22 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select the course and a new page will open.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

