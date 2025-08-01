Ranchi, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday called upon the country’s brightest young minds to harness their technical education for the greater good of society, urging them not to limit their achievements to personal success alone. Bright young minds should shape India's future: Prez Murmu at 45th convocation of IIT-ISM in Dhanbad

The President was addressing the 45th convocation ceremony of IIT in Dhanbad, where she released a customised postal stamp, including a special cover of the institute, which would commemorate its 100 glorious years.

"Bright young minds should shape India’s future and play a leading role in solving social and national issues. Use technology for building a just India, a green India — where development does not come at the cost of the environment and nature," Murmu said.

A total of 1,880 students from the 2024-25 batch were awarded degrees across various disciplines, marking their formal induction into the league of accomplished IIT alumni.

"India is progressing towards becoming a technological superpower," she asserted and appealed to students to focus on innovation and startups.

She appreciated IIT-ISM efforts to empower tribal youth, deprived women through initiatives like the Centre of Excellence for tribal development.

During the convocation, Murmu conferred the President's Gold Medal to Priyanshu Sharma, the top-ranking BTech graduate in computer science and engineering.

A total of 37 students got gold medals, 35 silver, and 21 sponsored medals and awards during the ceremony.

"The convocation holds special significance as it forms a central part of the institute's centenary celebrations, symbolising 100 years of unwavering dedication to nation-building through science, technology, and education", an official said.

The institute, established on December 9, 1926, began its journey as the Indian School of Mines and Applied Geology.

Modeled on the Royal School of Mines, London, the institute was founded with the specific aim of training highly skilled professionals for India's fast-growing mining industry.

The foundation of the institute was laid under the visionary guidance of its first Principal, David Penman, and it was formally inaugurated by Lord Irwin, the then Viceroy of India.

Murmu was the second President to attend a convocation ceremony at IIT-ISM, Dhanbad.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee had graced the 36th convocation of the institute as the chief guest on May 10, 2014.

On Thursday, Murmu attended the inaugural convocation of AIIMS Deoghar, which marked the graduation of the institute's first MBBS batch, admitted in 2019.

The President reached Ranchi on Thursday evening and spent the night at the Raj Bhavan.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.