CBSE 12th term 1 exam: Board acknowledges inappropriate question, to take action
CBSE 12th term 1 exam: Board acknowledges inappropriate question, to take action

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that it acknowledges an inappropriate question asked in the class 12 sociology exam and will take strict action against those involved.
Published on Dec 01, 2021 06:58 PM IST
New Delhi

The board conducted sociology exam for class 12 students today in MCQ format. 

“A question has been asked in today's class 12 sociology Term 1 exam which is inappropriate and in violation of the CBSE guidelines for external subject experts for setting question papers. CBSE acknowledges the error made and will take strict action against the responsible persons,” the Board has said in a tweet.

“The CBSE guidelines for paper setters clearly state that they have to ensure the questions should be academic oriented only and should be class, religion neutral and should not touch upon domains that could harm sentiments of people based on social and political choices,” it has said in another tweet.

In another notice, the Board has asked schools to print question papers in English or Hindi as per the demand and requirement of the students. “It has come to the notice that some of the examination centres are printing both English and Hindi versions of question papers and thereafter these are being distributed to the students. This is not as per the directions supplied by the CBSE,” the Board has said.

