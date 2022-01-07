CBSE announces winners of Veer Gatha Project, find list here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday, January 7 announced a list of 25 winners of the Veer Gatha Project. The project was conducted at an all-India level for standard 3 to 12 students in all States and Union Territories as well as all schools affiliated to CBSE.

The Veer Gatha Project was organised by the Union Ministry of Defence, in partnership with Ministry of Education and MyGov from October 21 to November 20, 2021, to generate awareness regarding the Gallantry award winners.

The students had to frame different projects on gallantry award winners, under the project. The entries were submitted in the form of poems, paragraphs, essays, paintings, and interactive multimedia videos.

Over 8 lakh students participated in the event and a total of 19,123 entries were shortlisted and uploaded by schools on the CBSE main website between November 01 and November 30, 2021. State Boards uploaded 2701 entries on the MyGov website.

According to the notice, “The Ministry of Defence through its field organisations, Army, Navy and Airforce, organized numerous virtual/face-to-face awareness programmes/sessions of one hour duration for schools across the country. During these interactive sessions, queries of students were answered and short videos/PPTs/ documentaries/brochures and various other resource material were shared with students.”

The 25 winners will witness the Republic Day parade of January 26, 2022.

How to check the list of 25 Veer Gatha Project Winners

1. Visit the CBSE main website - https://www.cbse.gov.in/

2. Click on ‘Winner Announcement of Veer Gatha Project’ link under ‘In Focus’ on the Homepage

3. The Link will be re-directed to MyGov blog

4. Select the ‘Click here to view the list of 25 Winners of the Veer Gatha Project

5. The standard-wise list of winners in a pdf format will open

