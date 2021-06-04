CBSE collaborates with Microsoft to introduce Coding & Data Science in schools

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has collaborated with Microsoft to introduce coding and data science in schools. The coding will be introduced for classes 6 to 8 and the data science curriculum will be introduced for classes 8 to 12 as new skilling subjects. These new subjects will be introduced in the respective classes in the 2021-22 academic session.

Education Minister took his official Twitter account to make the announcement. The tweet reads, “Under #NEP2020, we promised to introduce coding & data science in schools. Today, I'm happy to see #CBSE fulfilling the promise right in the session of yr 2021 itself. In association with @Microsoft, @cbseindia29 is empowering India's future generations with new-age skills. Kudos”

The coding and data science curriculum are focused on building critical thinking, computational skills, problem-solving skills, creativity, and hands-on exposure to new technologies. The objective of this curriculum is to lay the foundation for Data science, understanding how data is collected, analyzed and how it can be used in solving problems and making decisions.

Microsoft has designed supplementary handbooks in both coding and data science, aligned with NCERT patterns and structures. The handbooks claims CBSE, cover real-life examples. It also offers exposure to open-source platforms that will enable students to learn better in a gamified manner across all disciplines including mathematics, languages, and social sciences while it builds the foundation for AI-based applications of data science.