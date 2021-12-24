Home / Education / News / CBSE to conduct orientation session for Principals, VP & Senior Teachers on Dec 27
CBSE to conduct orientation session for Principals, VP & Senior Teachers on Dec 27

CBSE will organise an orientation session for Principals, Vice- Principals and Senior Teachers on December 27, 2021. The link to register for the session is given below. 
Published on Dec 24, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct an orientation session for Principals, Vice- Principals and Senior Teachers. The orientation session by CBSE in collaboration with UNICEF, YuWaah and Udhyam Learning Foundation will be conducted on December 27, 2021 from 11 am to 12 pm on ‘Young Warrior NXT Program and Life Skills Training Initiative. 

All those Principals, Vice- Principals and Senior Teachers can register for the orientation session through the link given below on or before December 25, 2021. There is no participation fee for attending this online orientation. 

As per the statement released by the Board, the link for participating in the orientation shall be e-mailed to the participants one day prior to the orientation on the e-mail ID provided at the time of registration. 

The Board had collaborated with UNICEF, YuWaah and Udhyam Learning Foundation and launched a year-long initiative ‘Young Warrior NXT’, with an aim to empower 10million young students, in the age group of 14-24 years, in essential life and employability skills such as communication, problem solving, self-awareness and enable them to achieve success in both professional and personal life.

