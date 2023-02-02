ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz: Top tips from quizmasters

HT School, a one stop destination for young quizzing enthusiasts commenced its quizzing journey last year with ClassAct 2022, The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz which created a record-setting success. In fact, it made all the way to the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records for ‘Maximum Participation in an Online School Quiz’. This propelled the second edition of the mega quizzing event ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz. It kicked off with the Prelims round held on 26th January from, the day India commemorated its 74th Republic Day. What’s impressive is that this time the number of participants was 21,540 as against last year’s 19,625 – a great feat in itself.

Following the resounding success of the Prelims round of this online Pan India quiz that is meant for all school students of grades 1 to 12, participants are now gearing up for the muchawaited Grand Finale that will be conducted on 5th February from 10am to 12pm by two of the India’s reputed quizmasters, Dr. Navin Jayakumar and Avinash Mudaliar.

The Prelims of ClassAct 2023-The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz was conducted asynchronously, while the Grand Finale will be conducted over Zoom and live streamed on HT School’s official YouTube channel. All contestants will receive participation certificates while the finalists will stand a chance to win exciting Amazon gift vouchers worth INR 1.25 lakh. The winners will be selected purely on the basis of their performance, where both speed and accuracy will be taken into consideration.

The quizmaster duo has shared their pearls of wisdom with the participants as they gear up for the Grand Finale of ClassAct 2023 – The Hindustan Times Republic Day Quiz.